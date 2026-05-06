Why Is Corning Stock Gaining Today?

Corning plans to increase its U.S. optical connectivity manufacturing capacity tenfold and expand fiber production by more than 50%, which includes constructing three new manufacturing plants in North Carolina and Texas.

This expansion is expected to create over 3,000 high-paying jobs, reinforcing Corning’s position as a leader in the optical fiber market.

AI Growth Accelerates

Corning upgraded and extended its Springboard growth plan, targeting a $20 billion annualized sales run rate by the end of 2026.

The company now expects a high-confidence path to $27 billion in annualized sales by 2028, while its internal target rises to $30 billion.

Corning also extended the plan through 2030, outlining a high-confidence target of $35 billion in annualized sales and an internal goal of $40 billion.

Management expects growth to accelerate from 2027 onward, driven by AI-related demand across Enterprise Networks and Photonics platforms.

The broader market is also showing positive momentum, with major indices like the Nasdaq up by 1.15%, indicating a favorable environment for tech-related stocks.

Technical Analysis

Corning’s stock has seen a remarkable 12-month performance, up 262.15%, indicating strong investor interest. The current price of $190.00 is well above key moving averages, with the stock trading 16.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 90.5% above its 200-day SMA, suggesting a strong bullish trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 52.63, indicating a neutral momentum state, which suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This neutral reading allows for potential upward movement as the stock continues to build on its recent gains.

Key Resistance : $200.00 — a psychological level that could attract profit-taking.

: $200.00 — a psychological level that could attract profit-taking. Key Support: $158.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Corning is a provider of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber across six distinct end markets. Its largest segments by revenue include display glass for TVs and optical fiber for telecom networks and data centers. The company’s recent partnership with NVIDIA highlights its pivotal role in supporting the growing demand for AI infrastructure, positioning it well within the tech landscape.

Analyst Outlook

Corning stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $159.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Forecast to $175.00) (April 29)

: Buy (Raises Forecast to $175.00) (April 29) Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Forecast to $149.00) (April 29)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Forecast to $149.00) (April 29) Susquehanna: Positive (Raises Forecast to $180.00) (April 29)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because GLW carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

GLW Price Action: Corning shares were up 17.83% at $190.99 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via T. Schneider / Shutterstock