AST SpaceMobile Shares Rebound: What's Happening Today?

AST SpaceMobile stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind ASTS gains?

What’s Driving AST SpaceMobile’s Stock Today?

AST SpaceMobile's proxy-driven tape has stayed jumpy since the April 28 filing tied $14,222,500 of 2025 compensation to performance targets, keeping traders focused on whether execution milestones are slipping.

AST SpaceMobile also has a near-term regulatory tailwind after the FCC granted authorization on April 22 to deploy and operate a constellation of up to 248 satellites, a key gating item for scaling direct-to-device coverage using low-band spectrum. That approval is keeping bulls engaged even as the market re-prices timeline risk around the missed February 2026 orbital milestone.

ASTS Critical Levels To Watch

ASTS is still in a correction phase: it's trading 17.6% below its 20-day SMA ($81.54), 21.7% below its 50-day SMA ($85.78), and 24.3% below its 100-day SMA ($88.73), which keeps the near-term trend pointed down. It's also trading 9% below its 200-day SMA ($73.88), a longer-term line that often acts as a "trend health" check for swing traders.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which typically means upside pressure is cooling unless buyers can push back above that baseline. Structurally, the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA reinforces the near-term bearish tone, even though the longer-term backdrop still reflects the golden cross that occurred in June 2025.

Key turning points help frame the setup: the stock logged a 52-week high in January, then put in a recent swing high in March and a swing low in April, with price also breaking below support in May. That sequence matters because it tells traders the bounce attempts have been failing at progressively lower levels, so reclaiming moving averages becomes the main "proof point" for trend repair.

Key Support: $66.50 — a nearby pivot area close to the current premarket zone where buyers previously stepped in

How AST SpaceMobile Connects Phones To Space

AST SpaceMobile is building a cellular broadband network in space, using a constellation of low Earth orbit BlueBird satellites designed to connect directly to standard, unmodified mobile phones. The pitch is simple: close coverage gaps for mobile subscribers when they're outside terrestrial cell coverage.

That's why the market is so sensitive to schedule language in proxy filings and milestone disclosures, execution timing is tightly tied to when the business can scale service and prove the model. The FCC authorization granted on April 22 to deploy and operate a constellation of up to 248 satellites is a key gating item for expansion, but the stock can still reprice quickly if investors think the rollout timeline is slipping.

ASTS Earnings Preview For May 11

The countdown is on: AST SpaceMobile is set to report earnings on May 11.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 21 cents (Down from loss of 20 cents YoY)

: Loss of 21 cents (Down from loss of 20 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $36.91 million (Up from $718,000 YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $75.52 (high: $95.00; low: $45.60) across 7 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4) B. Riley Securities: Neutral (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Feb. 13)

ASTS Stock Price Movement Wednesday Morning

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 8.99% at $69.69 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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