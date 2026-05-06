AMC Reports Q1 Revenue Above Estimates As Domestic Box Office Jumps 22%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market closed. Here’s a rundown of the report.

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Q1 Highlights

AMC reported an adjusted loss of 36 cents per share, inline with the consensus estimate. In addition, it reported revenue of $1.04 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $968.51 million and representing a 21.2% year-over-year increase.

MC reported attendance of 47.6 million patrons in the quarter, up 13.6% year-over-year, while U.S. attendance rose 14.2% year-over-year to 30.7 million patrons.

Food and beverage revenue per patron also increased across both domestic and international markets. AMC said global food and beverage revenue per patron was $7.29, compared to $6.76 in the prior year's first quarter.

"I am so very pleased to report that AMC achieved our best adjusted EBITDA first quarter result since 2019 pre-pandemic," said CEO Adam Aron.

Aron said the improvement was driven by strong domestic and international results, along with cost improvements.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $339.2 million.

AMC also pointed to improving box office trends heading into the rest of the year.

"The box office is back, and in a big and powerful way," Aron said.

The company said first-quarter domestic box office performance increased 22% year-over-year, marking the strongest growth since the pandemic. Aron also said AMC expects "significantly rising revenues" for the full-year 2026.

AMC highlighted the success of "Project Hail Mary" in the first quarter and "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" in the second quarter. The company said it remains optimistic about the remainder of the 2026 film slate, particularly in the second half of the year.

AMC also announced that Arena One at AMC will launch in more than 300 U.S. theaters in June, offering live concert experiences across North American locations.

AMC Technical Picture Remains Mixed

AMC Shares Rise

AMC Price Action: At the time of publication, AMC shares are trading 2.52% higher at $1.63, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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