Jaguar Health Stock Surges On FDA Breakthrough Discussions For Rare Disease Therapy

Jaguar Health stock is among today’s top performers. Why is JAGX stock up today?

Why JAGX Shares Are Climbing Wednesday

The proposed designation focuses on treating pediatric patients with Microvillus Inclusion Disease (MVID), an ultrarare congenital disorder that currently has no available therapies and requires lifelong parenteral support (PS). Crofelemer has already demonstrated preliminary clinical proof of concept, showing meaningful reductions in weekly PS requirements for two pediatric patients.

“Our objective is to evaluate expedited pathways to support availability of crofelemer for the serious unmet need of IF in patients with MVID,” stated Dr. Pravin Chaturvedi, Napo's Chief Scientific Officer.

Investors are also looking ahead to June 2026, when initial long-term efficacy and safety results will be presented at the 58th Annual ESPGHAN Meeting. With enrollment already complete for a pivotal randomized clinical study, the path toward a potential regulatory submission is becoming increasingly clear for this “first-in-class” therapy.

JAGX Price Action: Premarket Movement on Wednesday

JAGX Stock Price Activity: Jaguar Health shares were up 3.32% at $3.11 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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