Why Is SKK Holdings Stock Surging On Wednesday?

SKK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKK) shares are climbing on Wednesday. The stock is recovering from a steep decline seen during Tuesday's session.
Nasdaq futures are up 1.11% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.71%.
The Rantizo Acquisition Factor
The primary catalyst remains a $258.8 million deal to acquire drone assets from Rantizo, Inc.
This move shifts SKK from civil engineering into precision agriculture. The stock previously surged 600% on Monday following the announcement.
CEO Sze Koon Kiat noted the deal will accelerate growth that would otherwise take years to achieve organically.
SKK Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators
SKK is trading well above its major trend gauges, sitting 126.2% above the 20-day SMA ($2.70) and 74.7% above the 200-day SMA ($3.49), which tells you the intermediate trend has been strong even after a weak 12-month performance (down 21.13%).
The crossover stack is also mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term alignment), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA (a longer-term bearish backdrop that often takes time to fully repair).
On the timeline, the stock put in a swing low in April after a February swing high, and the 52-week low was also set in April.
- Key Resistance: $6.50
- Key Support: $5.50
SKK Price Action: SKK Holdings shares were up 10.79% at $6.16 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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