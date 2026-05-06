Arm Stock Jumps Ahead Of Earnings As AI Demand Continues To Accelerate

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) shares traded higher in Wednesday's premarket session ahead of the company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report due after the market close today.

Earnings Expectations In Focus

Analysts expect Arm to report quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. Short interest in the stock stands at 11.7%.

In February, Arm reported third-quarter revenue of $1.24 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $1.22 billion, while adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share topped expectations of 41 cents.

Revenue increased 26% year-over-year, driven by strength across AI, data centers, smartphones and edge AI. CEO Rene Haas said demand for AI computing on Arm's platform "continues to accelerate."

Cramer Highlights AI And Data Center Demand

Cramer said growing reliance on data centers and AI infrastructure continues to support semiconductor companies tied to high-performance computing, highlighting Arm's role in chip architecture design and CPU development.

Wells Fargo Raises Price Forecast

Last week, Wells Fargo raised its price forecast on Arm to $220 from $175 and maintained an Overweight rating.

Analyst Joe Quatrochi said Arm remains well-positioned to benefit from long-term AI adoption, citing continued royalty tailwinds from data center demand and growing traction for the company's architecture in AI workloads.

ARM Technical Analysis: Momentum And Key Support Levels

Arm is trading near the top of its 52-week range of $100.02 to $237.68. At nearly $234.00, the stock has entered price discovery mode as demand pushes shares toward prior highs.

MACD remains above its signal line, while the positive histogram points to strengthening upside momentum. The setup suggests buyers are gaining control compared with the recent downswing.

RSI stands at 63.94, indicating elevated momentum but not yet at extreme levels.

The moving-average setup remains bullish, with the 20-day SMA holding above the 50-day SMA. A golden cross formed in April, with the 50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA.

Key Resistance : $237.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $237.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $188.53 — the 20-day EMA, which may act as a cushion in case of pullbacks.

ARM Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Arm is slated to provide its next financial update on May 6, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 54 cents (Down from 55 cents)

: 54 cents (Down from 55 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.47 billion (Up from $1.24 billion)

: $1.47 billion (Up from $1.24 billion) Valuation: P/E of 278.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $180.17. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $220.00) (April 29)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $220.00) (April 29) Susquehanna : Positive (Raises Target to $210.00) (April 16)

: Positive (Raises Target to $210.00) (April 16) Goldman Sachs: Sell (Raises Target to $125.00) (April 9)

ARM Stock Price Activity: ARM Holdings shares were up 9.92% at $229.57 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock