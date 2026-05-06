U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Upstart reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 42 cents by 28.57%. Adjusted EPS excludes stock-based compensation expenses of 37 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $308.21 million, which beat the Street estimate of $303.68 million, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upstart shares dipped 11.8% to $27.49 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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