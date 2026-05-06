Why Is Super Micro Stock Soaring Wednesday?

Earnings Snapshot

Super Micro Computer reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 62 cents by 35.48%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in below expectations at $10.24 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $12.33 billion.

Enterprise revenue reached $2.8 billion (28% of total), rising 46% year over year and 45% sequentially.

OEM and large data center revenue totaled $7.4 billion (72%), surging 183% year over year but declining 31% sequentially.

Regionally, the U.S. contributed 69% of revenue, followed by Asia (13%), Europe (7%), and Rest of World (11%). Growth was strongest year over year in the U.S. (+154%), Europe (+146%), and Rest of World (nearly +500%).

Strong AI & Data Center Push

AI infrastructure remains the primary growth driver, with over 80% of revenue coming from AI GPU-related platforms in the quarter.

The company projects production capacity is expected to exceed 6,000 high-performance racks per month, supporting growing AI infrastructure demand.

The company expects its data center solutions segment to account for more than 25% of total profits in the coming years.

The company is also scaling its global manufacturing footprint, adding facilities in Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Netherlands, along with a major new campus in Silicon Valley. This expansion is expected to bring Bay Area capacity to nearly 4 million square feet.

Outlook

Super Micro Computer issued upbeat fourth-quarter guidance, forecasting adjusted EPS of 65 cents to 79 cents, well above analyst expectations of 55 cents, with revenue projected between $11 billion and $12.5 billion, ahead of the $11.07 billion consensus estimate.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue of $38.9 billion to $40.4 billion, slightly below Wall Street estimates of $41.44 billion, while highlighting sustained demand for AI and data center infrastructure as a key growth driver.

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were up 17.32% at $32.65 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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