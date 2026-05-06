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Super Micro Computer logo on smartphone screen
May 6, 2026 5:26 AM 2 min read

Why Is Super Micro Stock Soaring Wednesday?

Earnings Snapshot

Super Micro Computer reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 62 cents by 35.48%, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue came in below expectations at $10.24 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $12.33 billion.

Enterprise revenue reached $2.8 billion (28% of total), rising 46% year over year and 45% sequentially.

OEM and large data center revenue totaled $7.4 billion (72%), surging 183% year over year but declining 31% sequentially.

Regionally, the U.S. contributed 69% of revenue, followed by Asia (13%), Europe (7%), and Rest of World (11%). Growth was strongest year over year in the U.S. (+154%), Europe (+146%), and Rest of World (nearly +500%).

Strong AI & Data Center Push

AI infrastructure remains the primary growth driver, with over 80% of revenue coming from AI GPU-related platforms in the quarter.

The company projects production capacity is expected to exceed 6,000 high-performance racks per month, supporting growing AI infrastructure demand.

The company expects its data center solutions segment to account for more than 25% of total profits in the coming years.

The company is also scaling its global manufacturing footprint, adding facilities in Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Netherlands, along with a major new campus in Silicon Valley. This expansion is expected to bring Bay Area capacity to nearly 4 million square feet.

Outlook

Super Micro Computer issued upbeat fourth-quarter guidance, forecasting adjusted EPS of 65 cents to 79 cents, well above analyst expectations of 55 cents, with revenue projected between $11 billion and $12.5 billion, ahead of the $11.07 billion consensus estimate.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue of $38.9 billion to $40.4 billion, slightly below Wall Street estimates of $41.44 billion, while highlighting sustained demand for AI and data center infrastructure as a key growth driver.

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were up 17.32% at $32.65 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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