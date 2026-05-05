Nebius Stock Is On The Move: The Chart Tells An Interesting Story

Nebius Group stock is showing positive momentum. What’s ahead for NBIS stock?

Market Momentum Is The Catalyst

Today's move is more about follow‑through than a headline. Tech is leading the market with a 2.43% sector gain, breadth is strong with nine sectors advancing, and traders are leaning into high‑beta names. With Nebius sitting just under its 52‑week high, even modest inflows can keep the stock pinned near the top of its range.

What The Chart Is Signaling

Nebius remains in a firmly bullish long‑term trend. The stock is trading 18.6% above its 20‑day SMA ($149.82) and 78.7% above its 200‑day SMA ($99.45), showing how extended the uptrend still is. The moving‑average stack — 20‑day above the 50‑day, 50‑day above the 200‑day — reflects classic trend strength and typically keeps dip‑buyers engaged.

Momentum is cooling, though. MACD sits below its signal line with a negative histogram, suggesting the stock needs fresh buying to re‑accelerate rather than drifting higher on autopilot. RSI remains elevated but not extreme, consistent with a strong trend that's pausing rather than reversing.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

Resistance: $179.40 — the 52‑week high and the level bulls need to clear for a breakout

— the 52‑week high and the level bulls need to clear for a breakout Support: $149.82 — near the 20‑day SMA, the first meaningful trend support

With price sitting near the top of the $23.25–$179.40 52‑week range, traders are watching for either a clean breakout above the prior high or a controlled pullback that holds the short‑term averages. April marked the most recent swing high, while February remains the last notable swing low, both useful markers for where buyers and sellers previously took control.

NBIS Shares Are Rising

NBIS Price Action: Nebius shares were up 0.46% at $177.24 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $179.40, according to Benzinga Pro.

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