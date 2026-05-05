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An earnings triple play occurs when a company beats analyst estimates on earnings per share, beats revenue expectations and raises forward guidance.

According to Bespoke Investment Group, the setup has appeared 66 times since mid-April, more than double the 30 occurrences seen at the same point last year.

The surge suggests companies are doing more than clearing lowered earnings bars. They are also giving Wall Street enough confidence to raise expectations for future quarters, a key signal in a market where investors remain highly sensitive to forward guidance.

Bespoke's Largest Q1 2026 Earnings Triple Plays (By Market Cap)

The market reaction has been strong. Bespoke said triple-play stocks this season have averaged a one-day gain of 8.6% after reporting, compared with a five-year average of just over 5%.

Of the 66 triple plays so far, 24 have gained 10% or more on their earnings reaction day. That points to a market rewarding companies with both current-quarter strength and improved forward visibility.

While high-profile technology names are represented, the list also spans health care, industrials, real estate and consumer stocks, showing that the beat-and-raise trend is not confined to one corner of the market.

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