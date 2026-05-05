POET Technologies Stock Climbs As Oil Slides And Ceasefire Holds

- POET Technologies stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is POET stock surging?
Easing Geopolitical Tension Boosts Risk Appetite
The update eased fears of a broader regional conflict and helped lift overall market sentiment, pushing investors back into growth and tech names.
Chip Stocks Catch A Tailwind From Supply‑Chain Developments
Officials highlighted ongoing collaboration with countries such as South Korea, Japan, India and the Philippines, with new industrial projects under discussion to expand chip‑related manufacturing capacity.
The prospect of coordinated action to ease memory‑chip constraints has sparked a rotation into growth stocks, lifting sentiment across the semiconductor space.
POET Shares Are Soaring
POET Price Action: POET shares were up 31.08% at $9.32 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
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