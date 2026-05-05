What's Going On With Netflix Stock Tuesday?

Soft Guidance

Despite beating expectations for first-quarter earnings, Netflix issued a softer-than-expected revenue outlook for the second quarter, raising concerns about slowing growth.

Netflix guided for second-quarter revenue of $12.57 billion versus estimates of $12.63 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter earnings of 78 cents per share versus estimates of 84 cents per share.

Leadership Transition

Co-founder Reed Hastings has announced plans to step down from the board in June, marking the final phase of a long-planned succession. Leadership changes of this scale can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment.

Netflix Technical Analysis

Netflix is still in a longer-term downtrend, and the moving-average structure explains why rallies have been hard to sustain: the stock is trading 15.4% below its 200-day SMA and 7.3% below its 50-day SMA.

Even though the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a short-term bullish tilt), the bigger-picture "death cross" (50-day below the 200-day) that formed in December 2025 keeps the intermediate trend biased lower.

Momentum also isn't doing bulls any favors right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to cooling upside pressure versus the prior upswing.

Put simply, when MACD sits under its signal line, it often means rebounds are losing force unless buyers can quickly reclaim that baseline.

From a levels standpoint, the stock is sitting closer to its 52-week low ($75.01) than its 52-week high ($134.12), which keeps downside risk in focus if support gives way.

April marked a recent swing high and February a recent swing low, so traders will be watching whether the current pullback stays above that February low zone or starts to retest it.

Key Resistance : $100.00 — a round-number ceiling that also lines up near the stock's cluster of short/intermediate moving averages overhead

: $100.00 — a round-number ceiling that also lines up near the stock's cluster of short/intermediate moving averages overhead Key Support: $75.00 — a round-number floor that sits right on top of the 52-week low area ($75.01)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $114.15. Recent analyst moves include:

Piper Sandler : Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17) Oppenheimer : Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (April 17)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (April 17) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $110.00) (April 17)

Netflix Price Action

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were down 3.26% at $88.05 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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