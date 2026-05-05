Applied Digital Shares Rally On Cloud Spin-Off, $300 Million Funding Boost

Applied Digital shares are powering higher. Why is APLD stock surging?

Applied Digital Launches ChronoScale Spin-Off

The rally follows the successful separation of Applied Digital's cloud business, which was contributed to EKSO Bionics to form ChronoScale Corporation. ChronoScale began trading on the Nasdaq today as a specialized accelerated compute platform for AI workloads.

Applied Digital remains the dominant shareholder, maintaining an approximate 97% stake in the new venture. CEO Wes Cummins noted that separating the predictable returns of data center hosting from the higher-growth cloud compute layer allows both businesses to be capitalized and scaled more efficiently.

This restructuring comes just a day after the company secured a $300 million senior secured bridge facility led by Goldman Sachs. This financing is specifically earmarked to fund the construction of a third AI data center at the company’s Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota.

The 364-day loan carries an interest rate of SOFR plus 275 basis points. CFO Saidal Mohmand highlighted the facility as a disciplined step toward bringing capacity online while preserving future financing flexibility.

APLD Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

APLD is extended but still technically constructive: it's trading about 22% above its 20-day SMA ($31.27) and roughly 44.5% above its 200-day SMA ($26.41), which is the kind of separation you typically see in strong momentum runs. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that occurred in June 2025), keeping the longer-term trend bias pointed up.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests upside pressure is rebuilding versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means sellers are losing control and buyers are regaining traction.

The nearby levels matter because the stock is approaching an area where breakouts can hesitate, even in strong trends.

Key Resistance : $38.50 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rebounds can stall

: $38.50 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $32.50 — a nearby prior demand zone that also sits closer to the rising short-term trend (near the 20-day area)

APLD Shares Climb Tuesday Afternoon

APLD Stock Price Activity: Applied Digital shares were up 7.21% at $38.20 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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