Why Is Astera Labs Stock Surging On Tuesday?

The company will release these results after the market closes on Tuesday. The Nasdaq is up 1.28% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.74%, which could be adding to the stock’s gain.
Analyst Targets and Track Record
Wall Street analysts expect earnings per share of 49 cents, and revenue estimates sit at $292.36 million for the quarter.
Notably, Astera Labs has beaten EPS estimates in eight consecutive quarters. This consistent performance fuels high investor confidence.
Short Interest Pullback
Recent data shows a decline in bearish bets. Short interest fell from 15.50 million to 14.44 million shares during the last period. Currently, 11.11% of the company’s float remains sold short.
The current short interest would take 2.54 days to cover based on average daily volume.
Astera Labs Technical Levels To Watch
From a trend perspective, ALAB is stretched above its key moving averages, trading 23.8% above the 20-day SMA ($176.25) and 53.5% above the 50-day SMA ($142.15).
The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA ($163.35) following the death cross in March—so longer-term trend followers often want to see that relationship repair over time.
- Key Resistance: $232
- Key Support: $179.50
ALAB Price Action: Astera Labs shares were up 8.57% at $218.50 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
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