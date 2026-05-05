Duke Energy Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings: The Details

Duke Energy stock is trading near recent highs. Where are DUK shares going?

Duke Energy Q1 Highlights

Duke Energy posted first-quarter revenue of $9.18 billion, beating estimates of $8.43 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The utility company turned in adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share, beating estimates of $1.87 per share.

Duke Energy also affirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $6.55 to $6.80 per share versus estimates of $6.70 per share.

“We're advancing the economies of the states we serve by making the right investments at the right time in a way that delivers value for our customers and communities," said Harry Sideris, president and CEO of Duke Energy.

"From maximizing our existing fleet, to constructing new generation and strengthening the grid, we're executing today and building for the future – all while pursuing solutions to keep rates as low as possible."

Duke Energy said it successfully closed $5.3 billion of strategic transactions during the first quarter, strengthening its balance sheet and supporting growth. The company ended the quarter with approximately $2.14 billion in total cash and cash equivalents.

DUK Shares Are Rising

DUK Price Action: Duke Energy shares were up 1.15% at $128.89 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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