Eaton Stock Is Under Pressure After Q1 Earnings

Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter results and issued soft guidance for the second quarter.

Eaton Corp shares are sliding. What’s weighing on ETN shares?

Strong Q1 Results Get Lost In The Noise

The sell-off is being driven by guidance, not results. Eaton cut its full‑year 2026 GAAP EPS forecast to $10.88 to $11.33, well below both its prior range of $11.57 to $12.07 and the Street's $12.38 estimate. The company also issued second-quarter EPS guidance between $2.29 and $2.39, far below the $2.92 consensus.

The frustrating part for shareholders is that Eaton's quarter was objectively strong. EPS came in at $2.81, topping estimates and rising from last year's $2.72. Revenue hit $7.45 billion, up nearly 17% year‑over‑year and well ahead of expectations. Organic sales grew 10%, beating the company's own 5% to 7% target range.

On an adjusted basis, Eaton's outlook looks far healthier. The company nudged its full‑year adjusted EPS range higher to $13.05 to $13.50. Second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance came in at $3.00 to $3.10, versus estimates of $3.13.

Eaton said it closed $11 billion worth of deals, including Boyd Thermal and Ultra PCS Ltd, both strategic additions in high‑growth, high‑margin markets.

Eaton expects 9% to 11% organic growth for 2026 and segment margins of 24.1% to 24.5%, signaling confidence in the underlying business. Cash generation is also improving, with operating cash flow up 113% and free cash flow up 245% year‑over‑year.

ETN Shares Slide

ETN Price Action: Eaton shares were down 2.24% at $412.53 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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