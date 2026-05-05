Chipotle's Falling Margins Keep Investors Cautious

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock is showing downward bias. Where are CMG shares going?

What’s Driving Chipotle’s Stock Movement?

The latest push-pull centers on a mixed read-through from Chipotle's first quarter: revenue came in at $3.09 billion versus $3.07 billion expected, but operating margin fell to 12.9% from 16.7% a year ago, keeping profitability in focus. Analysts also pointed to first-quarter comps of 0.5% (versus consensus calling for a 0.8% decline) and restaurant-level margin of 23.3% (versus 23.1% consensus), with adjusted EPS at 24 cents.

Chipotle is also digesting management keeping full-year comp guidance flat, even as some analysts floated a second-quarter comps setup around 1% based on April trends.

Critical Levels To Watch For CMG Stock

From a longer-term trend view, CMG is still in "repair mode": it's down 36.4% over the past 12 months and trading 16% below its 200-day SMA ($37.84), which often acts as a dividing line between uptrends and downtrends. The stock is also trading 7.1% below its 20-day SMA ($34.22) and 12.2% below its 100-day SMA ($36.24), reinforcing that rallies have struggled to stick.

Momentum also leans heavy: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading versus the prior bounce. In plain terms, when MACD sits under its signal line, rebounds tend to lose steam faster unless buyers can reclaim that baseline.

The moving-average structure is bearish as well, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, a setup that typically favors sellers on rallies. Key turning points on the chart include a swing high in February and a swing low in March, with RSI having dipped into oversold territory in March after being overbought in January.

Key Resistance : $37.00 — a round-number area near the longer-term trend zone where rebounds can stall, with the 200-day SMA ($37.84) sitting just above it

: $37.00 — a round-number area near the longer-term trend zone where rebounds can stall, with the 200-day SMA ($37.84) sitting just above it Key Support: $30.50 — a nearby floor close to the 52-week low zone ($29.75), where buyers have previously slowed declines

What Is Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Business Model?

Chipotle is a leading fast-casual, Mexican-inspired restaurant chain, generating $11.9 billion in sales across 3,983 company-operated US locations, 104 international units primarily in Canada and Europe, and 14 licensed stores largely operated in the Middle East at the end of 2025. The firm's revenue is mainly driven by food and beverage sales at its company-owned restaurants, with delivery fees added through its first-party digital channels.

That model is why investors are so sensitive to margin trends: small changes in labor, food costs, and throughput can move profitability quickly across a large store base. It also explains the focus on initiatives like loyalty updates, menu innovation (including the cilantro lime sauce launch) and "Chipotlane" expansion.

Chipotle Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $43.89. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Neutral (Lowers Target to $35.00) (May 1)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $35.00) (May 1) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $46.00) (April 30)

: Buy (Raises Target to $46.00) (April 30) BNP Paribas: Neutral (Raises Target to $39.00) (April 30)

Chipotle’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Chipotle Mexican Grill,, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Chipotle Mexican Grill,’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality setup that's being held back by weak momentum. For longer-term bulls, the chart likely needs to reclaim key resistance zones before the fundamentals can translate into sustained upside.

CMG Stock Price Movement Today

CMG Stock Price Activity: Chipotle Mexican Grill shares were down 0.28% at $31.89 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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