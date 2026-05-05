Micron Stock Spikes As 'Memflation' Hits The Memory Market

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Next-Gen Memory

Micron is now shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, billed as the world’s highest-capacity commercially available solid-state drive.

The company built the drive for rack-scale storage density inside data centers. It is targeted at AI, cloud, enterprise and hyperscale workloads (next-generation AI data lakes and cloud-scale file and object storage).

The timing could hardly be better.

Hyperscalers are scrambling for every bit of capacity they can wire into AI clusters, and a 245TB drive lets data centers pack vastly more storage into the same rack footprint without adding power or cooling — a direct answer to one of the biggest bottlenecks in AI infrastructure build-outs.

It also reinforces what TD Cowen flagged last week: Micron’s 2026 HBM production capacity is already entirely pre-sold, and the company is pushing that same playbook across NAND.

The Memflation Backdrop

The shipment news comes amid the most extreme pricing environment memory has seen in years.

Gartner projects global memory revenue will nearly triple from $216.3 billion in 2025 to $633.3 billion in 2026, climbing again to $748.1 billion in 2027.

The firm forecasts DRAM prices will spike 125% this year and NAND flash prices a staggering 234% — conditions it has dubbed “memflation.”

“Amid high demand for AI processing, data center networking and power, and memory price inflation (memflation), the semiconductor industry is projected to achieve a third consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2026,” Gartner senior principal analyst Rajeev Rajput said in the report.

IDC is sounding the same alarm from the demand side, warning that surging DRAM and NAND prices are now driving double-digit unit declines in PCs and smartphones as OEMs absorb the hit.

The research firm sees the global memory shortage reshaping device pricing, specs and growth well into 2026.

For Micron, the setup is rare: a flagship product launch into a market where customers have nowhere else to go.

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