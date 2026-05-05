Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Rockwell Automation headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
May 5, 2026 11:58 AM 2 min read

Rockwell Automation Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Joins EverQuote, DigitalOcean And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Tuesday.

Adjusted EPS of $3.30, up 32% year over year (Y/Y), beating the consensus estimate of $2.89. Total sales were $2.239 billion, up 12% Y/Y, exceeding the $2.157 billion estimate.

Rockwell Automation shares jumped 10.8% to $443.87 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved