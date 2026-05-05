U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Tuesday.
Adjusted EPS of $3.30, up 32% year over year (Y/Y), beating the consensus estimate of $2.89. Total sales were $2.239 billion, up 12% Y/Y, exceeding the $2.157 billion estimate.
Rockwell Automation shares jumped 10.8% to $443.87 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
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