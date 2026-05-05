Plug Power Stock Surges: Did Bloom Energy Earnings Spark The Rally?

Plug Power stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind PLUG gains?

What’s Driving Plug Power’s Recent Surge?

Bloom Energy has set an aggressive benchmark for the entire clean energy sector. With overall revenue up 130% year-over-year and product revenue surging 208%, traders are using these figures as a critical read-through for Plug Power.

As demand for clean energy infrastructure accelerates, the market increasingly views Bloom’s performance as a bellwether for hydrogen-adjacent stocks, putting pressure on Plug to demonstrate similar top-line momentum.

Plug Power’s Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, Plug is still acting like a strong uptrend name: it's trading about 11.2% above its 20-day SMA ($2.98) and roughly 45.2% above its 200-day SMA ($2.28), with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA (bullish) and a golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that dates back to September 2025. The big 12-month gain (315.88%) reinforces that buyers have controlled the longer-term tape, even with sharp swings.

Momentum is the main "watch item" here: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing unless it can reclaim that baseline. In plain English, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals—when it's below the signal line, rallies can start to lose follow-through even if price is still above key moving averages.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — near the prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall

: $4.50 — near the prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall Key Support: $2.50 — a round-number zone that lines up closely with the 50-day SMA ($2.51)

Plug Power Earnings Preview For May 11

The countdown is on: Plug Power is set to report earnings on May 11.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from a loss of 21 cents YoY)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from a loss of 21 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $141.92 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $3.08 (high: $7.00; low: $1.80) across 10 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Clear Street : Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29)

: Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29) Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9) Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)

Plug Power Stock Price Movement Today

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were up 7.03% at $3.34 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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