AST SpaceMobile Shares Tumble: Did Execution Delays Kill The Rally?

AST SpaceMobile stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is ASTS stock dropping?

AST SpaceMobile Executive Pay: Avellan's $0 Salary & Milestone Risk

New proxy details show CEO Abel Avellan has taken $0 in base salary since 2021, and his 2025 compensation totals $14.2 million entirely in stock tied to execution milestones. Traders are keying on a "number of satellites in orbit" goal due by the end of February 2026 that was marked "Not Achieved," which zeroed out that portion of the payout.

AST SpaceMobile also has a near-term regulatory tailwind after the FCC granted authorization on April 22 to deploy and operate a constellation of up to 248 satellites, a key gating item for scaling direct-to-device coverage using low-band spectrum. That approval is keeping bulls engaged even as the market re-prices timeline risk around the missed February 2026 orbital milestone, as traders digest fresh proxy language.

The same milestone framing has been a recurring catalyst for ASTS since the April 28 proxy filing tied $14,222,500 of 2025 compensation to performance targets, keeping the tape sensitive to any wording that hints at schedule slippage.

Critical Technical Levels For ASTS Stock

From a trend perspective, ASTS is still digesting a sharp correction: it's trading 20.1% below its 20-day SMA ($82.97) and 23.1% below its 50-day SMA ($86.18), which keeps the short-to-intermediate trend pointed down. It's also 10.3% below the 200-day SMA ($73.85), a level many longer-term traders watch as a dividing line between "uptrend pullback" and "trend damage."

Momentum is leaning bearish: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which typically means upside pressure is fading unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. That lines up with the stock's broader "cooling" phase after the golden cross in June 2025, even though the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA is a near-term bearish crossover.

Key Support: $61.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in (tie it to the 52-week low zone, a moving average, or a recent pivot zone if supported by the data above).

ASTS Earnings Preview For May 11

The countdown is on: AST SpaceMobile is set to report earnings on May 11.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 21 cents (Down from loss of 20 cents YoY)

: Loss of 21 cents (Down from loss of 20 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $36.91 million (Up from $718,000 YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $75.52. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4) B. Riley Securities: Neutral (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Feb. 13)

ASTS Stock Price Action Update

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were down 4.01% at $65.74 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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