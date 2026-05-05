Cytokinetics Stock Rallies After Pivotal Heart Disease Study Hits Dual Primary Endpoints

Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares are up on Tuesday as the company announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 ACACIA-HCM trial, which met both dual primary endpoints.

The trial evaluated aficamten in patients with symptomatic non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition characterized by thickened heart muscle causing symptoms—such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain—without significant obstruction of blood flow.

CYTK Stock Jumps On Positive ACACIA-HCM Phase 3 Results

Cytokinetics reported that ACACIA-HCM met its dual primary endpoints, showing significant improvements from baseline to Week 36.

Statistically significant improvements compared to placebo were observed in key secondary endpoints, including the proportion of participants with improvements in New York Heart Association Functional Class, the composite z-score of ventilatory efficiency and pVO2, and NT-proBNP.

How CYTK Ranks On Momentum Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Cytokinetics, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 83/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Cytokinetics’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, indicating that the stock is currently performing well compared to the broader market.

This momentum could attract further investor interest, especially following the positive trial results.

CYTK Price Action: Cytokinetics shares were up 18.38% at $78.19 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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