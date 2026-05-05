Is Carvana Stock A Buy? Analysts Highlight Significant Margin Upside

Carvana stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving CVNA stock higher?

What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana’s Q1 Performance

Following Carvana's upbeat first-quarter setup, BTIG kept a Buy rating and lifted its price target to $485 (from $455), while Needham reiterated Buy and raised its target to $600 (from $500).

Analysts pointed to vehicles sold up more than 40% for a sixth straight quarter, unit sales running about 3% above the 182,400-unit consensus, and retail gross profit per unit of $3,250 versus roughly $3,170 expected.

Carvana's near-term setup is getting extra attention after BTIG lifted second-quarter unit sales estimates to 193,500 from 185,000 and nudged revenue to $6.8 billion from $6.7 billion, signaling analysts see momentum carrying beyond the print.

Needham also flagged management commentary that April was already approaching the company's best-ever labor hours per retail vehicle produced, a cost-efficiency datapoint that can matter as the stock trades like a high-beta operating leverage story.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For CVNA

From a trend perspective, CVNA is still acting like a strong longer-term uptrend: it's trading 14.8% above its 50-day SMA ($339.01) and 5.7% above its 200-day SMA ($368.29), which keeps the intermediate trend pointed up even after prior volatility.

At the same time, the chart is carrying some mixed signals under the hood—most notably the "death cross" that printed in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which is a reminder that the longer-cycle trend only recently repaired and can still be prone to sharp pullbacks.

Momentum looks more "reset than stretched" right now, with RSI at 52.98 (neutral), suggesting the stock isn't extended in either direction after the latest swings. RSI is a quick way to gauge whether buying or selling has become crowded; in the low-50s, it often lines up with consolidation or a trend that needs a fresh catalyst to re-accelerate.

Key Resistance : $417.00 — a nearby ceiling that lines up with a clear round-number/pivot area where rallies can stall

: $417.00 — a nearby ceiling that lines up with a clear round-number/pivot area where rallies can stall Key Support: $313.50 — a prior buyer-defense zone that sits well below current price and marks a key "line in the sand" if momentum fades

How Carvana Makes Money in Used Car Sales

Carvana is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, with revenue driven mainly by retail used-vehicle unit sales. That retail engine also feeds higher-margin add-ons like financing, vehicle service contracts, auto insurance, GAP waiver coverage and monetization of trade-ins and wholesale vehicles.

Analysts Lift CVNA Price Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $485.17. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Neutral (Raises Target to $335.00) (May 1)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $335.00) (May 1) RBC Capital : Outperform (Raises Target to $460.00) (May 1)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $460.00) (May 1) Citizens: Market Outperform (Raises Target to $515.00) (May 1)

CVNA Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

CVNA Stock Price Activity: Carvana shares were up 2.98% at $387.76 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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