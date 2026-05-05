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Strategy Microstrategy MSTR Bitcoin Treasury Company Brand Logo Display
May 5, 2026 10:40 AM 1 min read

Why Is Strategy Stock Surging On Tuesday?

The Nasdaq is up 1.05% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.61%.

In a recent update, the firm revealed its total holdings have reached 818,334 BTC, acquired at an average price of $75,537 per coin.

Building the Crypto Reactor

Treasury Expansion and ATM Activity

According to a Monday United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Strategy sold 492,210 shares of Class A common stock between April 27 and May 3. These sales generated approximately $82 million in net proceeds.

The company still maintains $26.39 billion in available capacity under its current at-the-market offering program.

Market Dominance and Competition

MSTR Stock Price Activity: Strategy shares were up 2.01% at $187.49 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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