Why Is Strategy Stock Surging On Tuesday?

The Nasdaq is up 1.05% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.61%.
In a recent update, the firm revealed its total holdings have reached 818,334 BTC, acquired at an average price of $75,537 per coin.
Building the Crypto Reactor
Treasury Expansion and ATM Activity
According to a Monday United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Strategy sold 492,210 shares of Class A common stock between April 27 and May 3. These sales generated approximately $82 million in net proceeds.
The company still maintains $26.39 billion in available capacity under its current at-the-market offering program.
Market Dominance and Competition
MSTR Stock Price Activity: Strategy shares were up 2.01% at $187.49 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.