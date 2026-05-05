FedEx Stock Rebounds After Drop As Amazon Push Raises Competition Concerns

The move comes as investors weigh continued pressure from Amazon's end-to-end supply chain services, which target FedEx's core business.

Amazon Push Intensifies Pressure On FedEx

Amazon's platform integrates freight, warehousing, inventory management, fulfillment, and parcel shipping into a single offering.

The launch heightens pressure on FedEx by offering overlapping capabilities across transportation, storage and last-mile delivery, supported by a large-scale network and AI-driven tools.

The service also includes two- to five-day delivery, seven-day operations, and flexible pickup and drop-off options.

FDX Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Support Levels

FedEx remains in a longer-term uptrend, with the stock up 64.89% over the past 12 months. In the near term, the stock is pulling back, trading below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

It remains above the 100-day and 200-day averages, indicating the broader trend is still constructive. The 50-day average remains above the 200-day average, indicating a bullish golden cross formed in October 2025.

Momentum remains the key focus, with MACD below its signal line and a negative histogram signaling cooling upside pressure.

This suggests buyers need to regain control to prevent further weakening in the trend. MACD tracks short- and long-term momentum, and a reading below the signal line indicates fading strength.

Key Resistance : $383.00 — a nearby round-number area that also sits close to the 20-day moving-average zone where rebounds can stall

: $383.00 — a nearby round-number area that also sits close to the 20-day moving-average zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $346.00 — a nearby level that lines up with the 100-day SMA area ($344.96), making it a natural spot for dip-buyers to defend

FDX Earnings Preview And Wall Street Analyst Targets

FedEx is slated to provide its next financial update on June 23, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 586 cents (Down from 607 cents)

: 586 cents (Down from 607 cents) Revenue Estimate : $23.83 Billion (Up from $22.20 Billion)

: $23.83 Billion (Up from $22.20 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 19.1x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $395.61. Recent analyst moves include:

Stephens & Co. : Overweight (Maintains Target to $435.00) (April 14)

: Overweight (Maintains Target to $435.00) (April 14) Argus Research : Buy (Raises Target to $400.00) (April 6)

: Buy (Raises Target to $400.00) (April 6) JP Morgan: Neutral (Raises Target to $432.00) (March 20)

How FedEx Ranks On Momentum, Value, Growth And Quality

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for FedEx, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 86.2) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 86.2) — Stock is outperforming the broader market. Value : Strong (Score: 77.65) — Trading at a reasonable valuation relative to peers.

: Strong (Score: 77.65) — Trading at a reasonable valuation relative to peers. Quality : Neutral (Score: 72.99) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: Neutral (Score: 72.99) — Balance sheet remains healthy. Growth: Neutral (Score: 51.92) — Moderate growth indicators present.

The Verdict: FedEx's Benzinga Edge signal shows a balanced profile with strong momentum and value scores, suggesting the stock is well-positioned in the market.

FDX Price Action: FedEx shares were up 1.61% at $363.55 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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