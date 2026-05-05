Why Is Oracle Stock Surging On Tuesday?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.79% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.52%.

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Wall Street Dismisses OpenAI Risks

Despite recent market volatility, investors remain bullish. Michael Monaghan of Founder ETFs told Bloomberg that the market is “underestimating Oracle’s role in AI infrastructure.”

He says investors are overreacting to OpenAI-related noise.

Laffer Tengler Investments analyst Nancy Tengler dismissed concerns regarding Oracle’s debt levels. She cited the company’s historical ability to manage leverage.

Critical Levels To Watch for ORCL Stock

Oracle is trading 10.4% above its 20-day SMA ($165.83) and 17.3% above its 50-day SMA ($156.12), which keeps the intermediate trend pointed up after the April swing low.

At the same time, it remains 13.6% below the 200-day SMA ($211.98). The longer-term backdrop is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the death cross from January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still a reminder that the bigger trend has been repairing rather than fully reset.

Key Resistance : $189

: $189 Key Support: $170.50

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were up 1.70% at $183.36 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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