Nio Shares Steady Following Mixed April Monthly Delivery Report

NIO stock is holding steady today. What’s the outlook for NIO shares?

Multi-Brand Momentum: ONVO, FIREFLY Fuel Nio's April Mix

Nio reported April 2026 deliveries of 29,356 vehicles, up 22.8% year over year but down 17.3% from March as broader industry pressures weighed on monthly volumes. Year-to-date deliveries rose 71.0% to 112,821 vehicles, and cumulative deliveries reached 1,110,413 as of April 30, 2026.

NIO Stock: Key Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, Nio is sitting in a constructive longer-term setup but is working through a short-term cooldown: it's trading 5.1% below its 20-day SMA ($6.38) while holding 3.7% above its 50-day SMA ($5.84). That "below the 20-day, above the 50-day" posture often reads like consolidation after a rebound rather than a clean breakdown.

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now, and at 47.36 it's neutral—basically telling you the stock isn't stretched enough to force a reversal either way. In plain terms, RSI measures how "overheated" buying or selling has become, and this level suggests price may keep chopping until a new catalyst pushes it out of the range.

The bigger-picture trend markers still lean bullish: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in April (50-day moving above the 200-day) keeps the intermediate trend pointed up. Traders will also remember the recent swing low in March and swing high in April as the nearest "map" for where buyers previously stepped in and where sellers previously showed up.

Key Resistance: $7.00 — a round-number ceiling that lines up as a nearby area where rebounds can stall

What Is NIO and How Does It Operate?

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker focused on the premium segment in China. Founded in November 2014, it designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells smart EVs, and it tries to stand out with tech like battery swapping and autonomous driving features.

Its lineup spans sedans and SUVs, and it sold around 326,000 EVs in 2025, about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. That's why monthly delivery updates matter so much for the stock: they're one of the fastest reads on whether demand is tracking with the company's growth plans.

NIO Earnings Preview: June 2026 Estimates

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 2 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY)

: Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $3.55 Billion (Up from $1.66 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $6.17. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $6.80) (March 13)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $6.80) (March 13) Freedom Broker : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025) Freedom Capital Markets: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

NIO Stock Price Movement Tuesday

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were up 0.33% at $6.09 Tuesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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