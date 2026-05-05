What's Going On With Roblox Shares Tuesday?

Roblox stock is trading near recent lows. What’s the outlook for RBLX shares?

Q1 Earnings Breakdown: Bookings & User Metrics

Roblox's Monday bounce followed a sentiment swing after it cut FY2026 adjusted revenue guidance to $7.33 billion–$7.6 billion from $8.28 billion–$8.55 billion, even as first-quarter daily active users rose 35% to 132 million. The company also guided second-quarter adjusted revenue to $1.55 billion–$1.61 billion versus a $1.83 billion consensus, keeping the focus on forward expectations.

Roblox also posted a first-quarter loss of 35 cents on $1.73 billion in revenue, while bookings advanced 43% year-over-year to $1.7 billion, underscoring that the reset is more about the outlook than current-quarter demand. CEO David Baszucki called the first-quarter "another strong quarter of growth," as the platform's average monthly unique payers climbed 52% to 31 million in the quarter.

Roblox Critical Levels To Watch

The longer-term trend is still pointed down: Roblox is down 33.76% over the past 12 months and is trading 16.7% below its 20-day SMA, 19.9% below its 50-day SMA, 30.4% below its 100-day SMA, and 50% below its 200-day SMA. That distance from the major averages usually means rallies are still counter-trend until price can reclaim at least the short- and intermediate-term lines.

For momentum, MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside pressure versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, when MACD sits under its signal line, it often signals that buyers are losing control unless price can push back above key trend levels.

Structurally, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (bearish), and the death cross that triggered in December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) reinforces a downtrend regime where rebounds can fail quickly. The stock is also still close to its 52-week low of $41.75 after putting in a recent swing low in March, so the chart is in "repair mode" rather than a clean uptrend.

Key Resistance : $58.88 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common area where rebounds stall in downtrends

: $58.88 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common area where rebounds stall in downtrends Key Support: $41.75 — the 52-week low zone, where buyers previously defended the tape

What Is Roblox And How Does It Operate?

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with nearly 150 million daily active users, built around a creator ecosystem and a virtual economy that runs on the Robux currency. The platform hosts millions of games made by everyone from young creators to professional studios, and Roblox supplies the tools and distribution to publish those experiences.

Creators earn money when users make optional in-game purchases and through real-world advertising, and Roblox takes a cut of those transactions. That's why guidance matters so much here: expectations for revenue and bookings are tightly tied to engagement, payer growth, and how much users spend inside the ecosystem.

Roblox Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $82.12 (high: $140.00, low: $46.00) across 41 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Goldman Sachs : Buy (Lowers Target to $65.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $65.00) (May 4) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $70.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $70.00) (May 4) Macquarie: Outperform (Lowers Target to $80.00) (May 1)

Roblox Price Action Update for Friday

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were down 2.35% at $46.45 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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