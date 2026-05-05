What's Going On With Nokia Stock Today?

This initiative aims to enhance secure communications for U.S. and allied defense forces, aligning with the Defense Department's open architecture standards.

The collaboration between Nokia Federal Solutions and Lockheed Martin is designed to deliver a field-ready, modular 5G capability that integrates Nokia's carrier-grade 5G technology within the Department of War's framework.

This new solution allows military vehicles to utilize commercial-grade 5G in operational environments, marking a significant step in advancing defense communications.

"Moving advanced communications from concept into the field requires discipline, scale, and an understanding of how defense systems are built and sustained," said Sarah Hiza, senior vice president for Technology and Strategic Innovation at Lockheed Martin. "This collaboration is about rapidly delivering capability that can be deployed, sustained and trusted over the long term."

Nokia's Recent Key Deals

The companies plan joint initiatives in 6G, AI, and wireless edge technologies. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is not financially material to Nokia.

Counterpoint Research said the deal marks a strategic move that could significantly expand Inseego's scale, product reach, and global presence.

Technical Analysis

Nokia's stock has shown impressive momentum over the past year, with a 12-month gain of 162.28%. Currently, the stock is trading well above its key moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $10.71, indicating a robust bullish trend. The 20-day SMA is 25.2% above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is 46.8% above the 200-day SMA, showcasing strong upward momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 80.00, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory, suggesting a potential pullback could be on the horizon. This level of RSI typically signals that the stock may be due for a correction, as it reflects a stretched upward move.

Nokia is a networking equipment vendor focused primarily on supporting wireless networks and, to a growing extent, Internet Protocol and optical systems. The firm operates three segments: mobile infrastructure, network infrastructure, and a portfolio business that includes noncore ventures.

This collaboration with Lockheed Martin highlights Nokia's commitment to advancing defense communications, positioning the company as a key player in the growing market for secure, resilient communications solutions. As NATO nations increasingly integrate 5G into their mission systems, Nokia's technology is set to play a crucial role in enhancing operational capabilities.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nokia, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 39.72) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 39.72) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 70.18) — Indicates solid growth potential.

: Strong (Score: 70.18) — Indicates solid growth potential. Quality : Strong (Score: 78.29) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: Strong (Score: 78.29) — Balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: Bullish (Score: 96.88) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Nokia's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, supported by solid growth and quality scores. However, the value ranking indicates that the stock is trading at a premium, which could be a concern for value-focused investors.

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were up 3.12% at $13.55 at the last check on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock