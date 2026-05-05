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A smartphone with the Voyager technologies logo.
May 5, 2026 9:25 AM 2 min read

Voyager Stock Higher Despite Q1 Double Miss; Backlog Growth, Raised Outlook In Focus

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) reported first-quarter earnings on Monday after the market closed. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Highlights

Voyager reported an adjusted loss of 61 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 58 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $35.24 million, missing the consensus estimate of $35.39 million.

Voyager highlighted strong operational momentum, reporting a record backlog of $275.3 million, up 54% year over year. The company also posted bookings of $45.2 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3. 

Voyager ended the quarter with $429.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and total liquidity of $641.4 million. 

Outlook

Voyager raised its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance from between $225.00 million and $255.00 million to between $230.00 million and $255.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $240.70 million.

12-Month Performance Highlights Steep Decline

Voyager Shares Edge Higher

VOYG Price Action: At the time of publication, Voyager shares are trading 6.41% higher at $27.21, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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