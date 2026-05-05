Voyager Stock Higher Despite Q1 Double Miss; Backlog Growth, Raised Outlook In Focus

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) reported first-quarter earnings on Monday after the market closed. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Voyager Technologies shares are climbing with conviction. What’s driving VOYG stock higher?

Q1 Highlights

Voyager reported an adjusted loss of 61 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 58 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $35.24 million, missing the consensus estimate of $35.39 million.

Voyager highlighted strong operational momentum, reporting a record backlog of $275.3 million, up 54% year over year. The company also posted bookings of $45.2 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3.

Voyager ended the quarter with $429.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and total liquidity of $641.4 million.

Outlook

Voyager raised its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance from between $225.00 million and $255.00 million to between $230.00 million and $255.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $240.70 million.

12-Month Performance Highlights Steep Decline

Voyager Shares Edge Higher

VOYG Price Action: At the time of publication, Voyager shares are trading 6.41% higher at $27.21, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock