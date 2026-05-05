BlackBerry Shares Are Climbing Tuesday: What's Driving The Move?

BlackBerry stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is BB stock up today?

What’s Driving BlackBerry’s Recent Rally?

The renewed attention is tied to BlackBerry's QNX technology running inside 275 million vehicles, alongside a recent profitability streak that includes four straight profitable quarters for the first time in about a decade. The company also pointed to a royalty backlog of about $865 million and highlighted an expanded collaboration with Nvidia Corp around safety-critical edge AI systems.

A key part of the story is that QNX revenue was $65.8 million in the latest quarter, alongside $67.3 million from Secure Communications, as total quarterly revenue came in at $141.7 million and topped guidance. For fiscal 2026, management guided revenue to $504 million to $534 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $69 million to $84 million and adjusted EPS of 8 cents to 10 cents.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For BB Stock

From a longer-term trend perspective, BB is pressing the upper end of its 52-week range ($3.12 to $6.24), which is where breakouts often either accelerate or fail into profit-taking. The stock is also extended versus its trend gauges—trading 25.1% above the 20-day SMA ($4.77) and 47.8% above the 200-day SMA ($4.03)—so the chart is strong, but stretched.

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now: at 74.03, it's in overbought territory, which typically signals the move is getting crowded and may need consolidation even if the bigger trend stays constructive. RSI, in plain terms, measures how "stretched" the recent buying has become versus the stock's own recent history.

The trend structure is mixed under the hood: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the death cross from January (50-day below the 200-day) is still a reminder that this has been a recovery phase rather than a clean, long-established uptrend. If buyers can hold higher lows after this push, it helps validate the breakout attempt; if not, the first pullback can get sharp because the stock is so far above its moving averages.

Key Resistance : $6.24 — the 52-week high zone where supply often shows up first

: $6.24 — the 52-week high zone where supply often shows up first Key Support: $4.77 — near the 20-day SMA, a logical "trend support" area if momentum cools

How BlackBerry Transitioned From Phones To Software

BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communications for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and other secure communications software to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government and financial institutions.

It also has a sizable embedded software business primarily serving the automotive market, with some exposure to the industrial market. That's why the "QNX inside 275 million vehicles" detail matters to the stock: it frames BlackBerry less as a legacy handset brand and more as a behind-the-scenes infrastructure software vendor with long product cycles and royalty-style economics.

BlackBerry’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BlackBerry, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: BlackBerry’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup—strong momentum and growth scores paired with a weak value profile. For longer-term investors, that usually means the trend can stay intact, but entries matter more because expectations (and valuation) are already elevated.

BB Stock Price Movement During Premarket Trading

BB Stock Price Activity: BlackBerry shares were up 4.30% at $5.82 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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