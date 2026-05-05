Coinbase Cuts 14% Workforce: 'AI Pivot' Sends Stock Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares rose in Tuesday's premarket session as investors weighed restructuring efforts ahead of earnings.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency exchange outlined cost-cutting measures and operational changes tied to artificial intelligence adoption, signaling a strategic pivot amid challenging market conditions.

Restructuring Plan

Coinbase announced a workforce reduction impacting about 700 employees, representing roughly 14% of its global staff.

The company expects to complete most of the layoffs during the second quarter of 2026.

The move aims to streamline expenses and reposition the business for evolving technological demands. Management framed the decision as part of a broader effort to improve efficiency and align with long-term priorities.

Cost Impact

The company estimates restructuring-related charges between $50 million and $60 million. These costs primarily include severance payments and other termination-related obligations.

Coinbase expects to record nearly all associated expenses within the second quarter. Actual costs could vary depending on regulatory requirements and unforeseen developments.

Earnings Preview

Coinbase is scheduled to report first-quarter results after the market close on Thursday. Market participants remain cautious heading into the release.

Analysts project earnings of 26 cents per share, marking a steep decline from the prior year and the previous quarter. Revenue estimates stand near $1.70 billion, reflecting a notable drop year over year.

Prediction platform Polymarket assigns a low probability to an earnings beat. Betting data suggests only a small chance that Coinbase will exceed consensus estimates.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Coinbase Global, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 46.36 — Trading at a moderate premium relative to peers.

: 46.36 — Trading at a moderate premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 67.58 — Indicates solid growth potential.

: 67.58 — Indicates solid growth potential. Quality Rank : 76.44 — Reflects a healthy balance sheet.

: 76.44 — Reflects a healthy balance sheet. Momentum Rank: 14.71 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Coinbase Global's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong quality and growth rankings but weak momentum. This suggests that while the company has solid fundamentals, it may face challenges in maintaining upward price movement in the near term.

Top ETF Exposure

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF): 6.23% Weight

(NYSE:ARKF): 6.23% Weight VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP): 7.88% Weight

Significance: Because COIN carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase Global shares were up 3.51% at $210.11 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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