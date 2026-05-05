Why Transocean Stock Is Under Pressure Following Q1 Earnings Report

- Transocean stock is facing resistance. What’s pulling RIG shares down?
Q1 Earnings Miss, Narrowed Guidance
For the quarter ended March 31, Transocean reported contract drilling revenues of $1.081 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $1.03 billion. However, the company posted an adjusted diluted loss of 3 cents per share, falling significantly short of the 7 to 8 cents per share profit analysts anticipated. On a GAAP basis, net income was $71 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.
Investor caution was further fueled as Transocean narrowed its full-year 2026 sales guidance to between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion, effectively lowering the previous upper target of $3.95 billion. For the second quarter, the company projects revenues between $930 million and $970 million.
Despite the stock’s reaction, CEO Keelan Adamson remains bullish, stating the industry is in the early days of a “multi-year upcycle”. Operational highlights included adding $1.6 billion in contract backlog, bringing the total to $7.1 billion, and the early retirement of $358 million in senior secured notes.
RIG Shares Fall Tuesday Morning
RIG Price Action: Transocean shares were down 3.47% at $6.64 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $7.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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