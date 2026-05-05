Why Transocean Stock Is Under Pressure Following Q1 Earnings Report

Transocean stock is facing resistance. What’s pulling RIG shares down?

Q1 Earnings Miss, Narrowed Guidance

For the quarter ended March 31, Transocean reported contract drilling revenues of $1.081 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $1.03 billion. However, the company posted an adjusted diluted loss of 3 cents per share, falling significantly short of the 7 to 8 cents per share profit analysts anticipated. On a GAAP basis, net income was $71 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Investor caution was further fueled as Transocean narrowed its full-year 2026 sales guidance to between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion, effectively lowering the previous upper target of $3.95 billion. For the second quarter, the company projects revenues between $930 million and $970 million.

Despite the stock’s reaction, CEO Keelan Adamson remains bullish, stating the industry is in the early days of a “multi-year upcycle”. Operational highlights included adding $1.6 billion in contract backlog, bringing the total to $7.1 billion, and the early retirement of $358 million in senior secured notes.

RIG Shares Fall Tuesday Morning

RIG Price Action: Transocean shares were down 3.47% at $6.64 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $7.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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