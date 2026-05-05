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Person holding smartphone with logo of offshore drilling company Transocean Ltd. on screen in front of website.
May 5, 2026 8:54 AM 1 min read

Why Transocean Stock Is Under Pressure Following Q1 Earnings Report

Q1 Earnings Miss, Narrowed Guidance

For the quarter ended March 31, Transocean reported contract drilling revenues of $1.081 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $1.03 billion. However, the company posted an adjusted diluted loss of 3 cents per share, falling significantly short of the 7 to 8 cents per share profit analysts anticipated. On a GAAP basis, net income was $71 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Investor caution was further fueled as Transocean narrowed its full-year 2026 sales guidance to between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion, effectively lowering the previous upper target of $3.95 billion. For the second quarter, the company projects revenues between $930 million and $970 million.

Despite the stock’s reaction, CEO Keelan Adamson remains bullish, stating the industry is in the early days of a “multi-year upcycle”. Operational highlights included adding $1.6 billion in contract backlog, bringing the total to $7.1 billion, and the early retirement of $358 million in senior secured notes.

RIG Shares Fall Tuesday Morning

RIG Price Action: Transocean shares were down 3.47% at $6.64 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $7.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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