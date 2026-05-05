Micron Hits $600, CEO Says AI Memory Boom Is Just Getting Started

Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MU) shares are up during Tuesday’s premarket session, trading 4.50% higher, as traders lean into the AI-memory demand narrative and a firmer premarket tape.

Reportedly, the company’s CEO is framing AI adoption as still early, with a runway ahead for memory and storage needs.

The report centers on Micron CEO commentary that AI is still in the early stages, reinforcing the idea that AI infrastructure buildouts can continue to drive incremental demand for high-performance memory over a multi-year cycle.

Technical Analysis

In premarket trading, the broader tone is constructive with Nasdaq (QQQ) up 0.45%, and S&P 500 (SPY) up 0.28%, which can help high-beta tech names hold bids into the open even when they’re already extended. Micron’s 12-month gain of 616.80% keeps it firmly in “trend-first” territory, but it also raises the bar for any fresh upside follow-through.

The stock is trading 27.3% above its 20-day SMA ($471.70) and 40.1% above its 50-day SMA ($428.63), a sign the move is stretched versus its recent trend. It’s also 115% above the 200-day SMA ($279.33), a classic late-stage momentum pattern in which pullbacks can be sharp even if the longer-term trend remains intact.

RSI is the cleanest momentum read right now: at 75.84, it’s in overbought territory, which typically signals the stock is “hot” and more vulnerable to a consolidation or a fast dip than “safe” to chase. For context, RSI measures how stretched the recent buying/selling pressure is, and readings above 70 often coincide with cooling periods rather than immediate trend failure.

The moving-average structure still favors bulls, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and a golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that occurred in June 2025. That said, RSI first pushed into overbought territory in May, so the market has already been rewarding the trend for weeks—making risk management around obvious levels more important than predicting the next headline.

Key Resistance : $592.80 — prior 52-week high zone that price has already pushed through, making it the first “hold above” test

: $592.80 — prior 52-week high zone that price has already pushed through, making it the first “hold above” test Key Support: $471.70 — the 20-day SMA, a logical first area bulls often defend during a momentum reset

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 24, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $18.97 (Up from $1.91 YoY)

: $18.97 (Up from $1.91 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $33.51 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY)

: $33.51 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 27.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $553.40. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $660.00) (April 28)

: Buy (Raises Target to $660.00) (April 28) DA Davidson : Initiated with Buy (Target $1000.00) (April 28)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $1000.00) (April 28) Melius Research: Initiated with Buy (Target $700.00) (April 27)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MU carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were up 4.52% at $602.49 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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