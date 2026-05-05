Paramount Stock Edges Higher On Q1 Double Beat, Streaming Growth Drives Results

Paramount Skydance stock is trading at elevated levels. What’s next for PSKY stock?

Q1 Highlights

Paramount reported adjusted earnings per share of 23 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 15 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $7.34 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion and representing a 2% year-over-year increase.

Direct-to-consumer revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, driven by 17% growth in Paramount+, which added 0.7 million subscribers during the quarter.

Studio revenue totaled approximately $1.28 billion, while TV media revenue came in at approximately $3.67 billion for the quarter.

The company highlighted strong content performance, noting that Landman became Paramount+'s most-watched series ever, while The Madison reached 12.5 million global viewers in its first month. Additionally, MobLand surpassed 18.5 million global viewers, and Scream 7 marked the highest-grossing installment in the franchise's 30-year history.

Paramount also reported continued strength in its television segment, with CBS holding 13 of the top 20 primetime series, including all four of the top new shows.

Guidance

Looking ahead, the company affirmed fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance of $30.00 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $29.90 billion. Furthermore, it expects second-quarter revenue guidance of $6.75 billion to $6.95 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion.

Paramount Shares Trade Higher

PSKY Price Action: At the time of publication, Paramount shares are trading 0.18% higher at $11.15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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