U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

GeneDx Hldgs reported quarterly losses of 28 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 1 cent per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $102.300 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $112.956 million by 9.43 percent.

GeneDx Holdings shares dipped 39.2% to $41.26 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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