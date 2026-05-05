Why Is Duolingo Stock Falling Tuesday?

Strong Q1 Beat Expectations

Duolingo reported first-quarter revenue of $291.97 million, beating the $288.49 million estimate and rising 27% year over year. Diluted earnings came in at 89 cents per share, ahead of the 79 cents estimate.

User growth remained strong, with daily active users increasing 21% to 56.5 million and paid subscribers rising 21% to 12.5 million.

Profitability and Cash Flow Improve

Total bookings grew 14% to $308.5 million, supported by subscriber growth and advertising trends.

Net income reached $43.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $83.4 million, with margins expanding to 28.6%. Free cash flow was $147.8 million, representing a 50.6% margin.

Mixed Outlook Weighs on Sentiment

For fiscal 2026, Duolingo guided revenue of $1.205 billion, below the $1.209 billion estimate, narrowing its prior range of $1.197 billion to $1.221 billion.

Second-quarter revenue is expected to be $295.5 million, slightly above the $293.96 million estimate.

Product Strategy Focus

The company continues to prioritize product enhancements, including expanded speaking features, advanced content, and mastery checks to drive long-term engagement.

CEO Luis von Ahn said, “In Q1, we executed on the strategy we outlined in the last shareholder letter.”

“We’re still early in executing our 2026 plan, and we’re building a product that drives long-term engagement and loyalty. We believe that’s what will make Duolingo a much larger and more durable business over time.”

Short Interest Report

Short interest in Duolingo declined slightly in the latest reporting period, falling from 7.97 million to 7.83 million shares, representing 22.28% of the public float.

Based on an average daily trading volume of 1.76 million shares, it would take approximately 4.44 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $140.54. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Neutral (Lowers Target to $92.00) (April 20)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $92.00) (April 20) Argus Research : Downgraded to Hold (March 18)

: Downgraded to Hold (March 18) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Lowers Target to $105.00) (March 2)

How Duolingo Ranks On Value And Growth

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Duolingo, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 61.39 — The stock is reasonably valued relative to its peers.

: 61.39 — The stock is reasonably valued relative to its peers. Growth: 98.6 — Indicates strong growth potential in the market.

The Verdict: Duolingo’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, suggesting that while the stock is reasonably valued, it also has significant growth potential.

DUOL Stock Price Today: Premarket Move After Earnings

DUOL Price Action: Duolingo shares were down 6.74% at $102.80 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock