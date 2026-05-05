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May 5, 2026 4:46 AM 3 min read

Why Sterling Infrastructure Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 22%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Sterling Infrastructure reported quarterly earnings of $3.59 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $825.675 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $603.577 million.

Sterling Infrastructure shares jumped 22.5% to $648.37 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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