Why Sterling Infrastructure Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 22%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Sterling Infrastructure reported quarterly earnings of $3.59 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $825.675 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $603.577 million.
Sterling Infrastructure shares jumped 22.5% to $648.37 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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