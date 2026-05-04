SanDisk Stock Crushes Nvidia With 45x Returns, Becomes S&P 500's Best

SNDK stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

The move highlights a sharp rotation inside the AI trade: investors are not walking away from Nvidia, but they are aggressively bidding up the memory side of the AI stack as NAND pricing and data center demand reset higher.

The Setup

The setup is straightforward: Nvidia remains the dominant force in AI accelerators, with unmatched scale, software lock-in and data center momentum.

But SanDisk has emerged as the purest way to play the storage shortage triggered by AI workloads, and Wall Street is treating it accordingly.

The stock is now the S&P 500’s best performer of 2026, up roughly 426% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro data, after a 559% run in 2025 that already made it the index’s top name last year.

Investors have another catalyst on the calendar in Nvidia’s May 28 earnings report, which the options market is pricing for a roughly 10% move, according to Benzinga Pro data.

That does not mean Nvidia is broken. The chipmaker generated $215.9 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, up 65% year-over-year.

But against SanDisk’s vertical move, Nvidia’s April action was less than impressive.

Bottom Line

The April scoreboard tells the story: Nvidia is still the AI compute leader, but investors chased SanDisk when they wanted upside, urgency and the cleanest read on the AI memory cycle.

SNDK Vs. NVDA Price Action

SanDisk stock was trading up 4.54% at $1,240.92 in Monday's session, with a 52-week range running from roughly $33.13 to $1,275.11.

Nvidia, by comparison, is up roughly 6.4% year-to-date and has lagged the broader semiconductor leadership tape over the past month.

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