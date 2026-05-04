Circle Stock Soars As Bitcoin Nears $80,000 Three-Month High

Circle Internet Group stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is CRCL stock up today?

The Catalyst

Shares of Circle jumped 16% on the news, with other crypto‑linked names also rallying. Coinbase gained more than 7%, BitGo rose 12%, and Galaxy Digital climbed 5%. The revised bill is seen as a relative win for larger, established platforms while potentially pressuring smaller firms that rely heavily on high‑yield deposit products.

Bitcoin is also providing a tailwind, holding near $79,000 after briefly topping $80,000 for the first time since January. Rising token prices often translate into stronger flows into crypto‑exposed equities.

The combination of Bitcoin strength and a regulatory outcome that preserves stablecoin reward structures has boosted sentiment across the crypto sector.

Repair Mode, Not A Clean Breakout

Technically, Circle is rebounding off a choppy stretch that included a swing low in February and a swing high in March, leaving the stock in the middle of its $49.90–$298.99 52-week range, more of a "repair mode" than breakout territory. It's trading 20.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 35% above its 100-day SMA, which leans bullish for near-term trend strength and a firmer intermediate base.

But the momentum picture still has a tell. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) remains below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which is a classic "rally attempt" behavior, where price lifts but the trend confirmation hasn't fully shown up. Translation: buyers are pressing, sellers are still testing.

Key levels are straightforward and, in a market like this, likely to be self-fulfilling. Resistance sits at $136.50, where prior rallies have tended to stall, while support is at $108.00, a level buyers have recently defended. Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 41.38%, keeping the longer-term tape constructive even after the big drawdown from the prior peak.

The catch is the crossover structure remains mixed (20-day SMA below the 50-day, and the 50-day below the 200-day), so traders often look for follow-through above resistance before calling it a cleaner trend reset.

CRCL Shares Are Soaring

CRCL Price Action: Circle shares were up 18.99% at $118.63 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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