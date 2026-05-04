Roblox Stock Surges 6% Monday: Is The Guidance Selloff Over?

Roblox stock is surging to new heights today. Why is RBLX stock up today?

What Drove Roblox’s Stock Movement?

Roblox is trying to hold a bid Monday afternoon even after cutting FY2026 adjusted revenue guidance to $7.33 billion–$7.6 billion from a prior $8.28 billion–$8.55 billion range, despite first-quarter DAUs rising 35% to 132 million.

The latest swing in sentiment traces back to Roblox's first-quarter report, where it posted a loss of 35 cents on $1.73 billion in revenue, then cut fiscal-year 2026 adjusted revenue guidance to $7.33 billion–$7.6 billion (below the $8.12 billion consensus). The company also guided second-quarter adjusted revenue to $1.55 billion–$1.61 billion versus a $1.83 billion consensus, which kept the spotlight on outlook risk even as engagement metrics improved.

Roblox's engagement stack still printed strong numbers, with total hours engaged up 43% year-over-year to 31 billion and average monthly unique payers up 52% to 31 million, even as the stock tested support after the guide-down.

Roblox Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Roblox is still sitting near the lower end of its 52-week range ($41.75 to $150.59), which keeps the longer-term chart in "repair mode" after a deep drawdown. The stock is trading 15.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 29.4% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bearish because rallies haven't reclaimed key trend lines.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 27.04 (oversold), which often shows sellers have been in control to an extreme. RSI at 27.04 reflects heavy downside pressure that can cool off if selling eases.

The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross in December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) points to a downtrend regime where rebounds can fail quickly. Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 32.93%, reinforcing that the dominant trend has been lower even before the latest guidance cut.

Key Resistance : $60.00 — a common area where rebounds can stall near the 50-day zone.

: $60.00 — a common area where rebounds can stall near the 50-day zone. Key Support: $42.00 — a near-term "line in the sand" close to the recent low area.

What Is Roblox And How Does It Generate Revenue?

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with nearly 150 million daily active users, built around a creator ecosystem and a virtual economy that runs on the Robux currency. The platform hosts millions of games made by everyone from young creators to professional studios, and Roblox supplies the tools and distribution to publish those experiences.

Creators earn money when users make optional in-game purchases and through real-world advertising, and Roblox takes a cut of those transactions. That's why the market is so sensitive to guidance: revenue and bookings expectations are tightly tied to engagement, payer growth and how much users spend inside the ecosystem.

Roblox Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $84.98. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $70.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $70.00) (May 4) Macquarie : Outperform (Lowers Target to $80.00) (May 1)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $80.00) (May 1) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Lowers Target to $80.00) (May 1)

Roblox Stock Price Movement On Monday

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were up 6.89% at $48.25 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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