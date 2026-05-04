Why Is IonQ Stock Up On Monday?

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) shares are climbing on Monday following a strategic product launch and a bullish analyst update.
The quantum computing leader announced the commercial debut of its Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) capabilities, allowing for automated, millimeter-scale Earth monitoring.
• IonQ shares are advancing steadily. Why is IONQ stock advancing?
Wedbush Maintains Bullish Outlook
Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Monday, maintaining a price forecast of $60.
This analyst confidence coincides with a 202% year-over-year GAAP revenue increase reported for 2025. CEO Niccolo de Masi recently highlighted that IonQ is the first to solve “the fundamental science” for utility-scale quantum computing.
Earnings Anticipation Builds
Wall Street looks toward Wednesday's first-quarter earnings report. Analysts expect a loss of 52 cents per share on revenue of $49.68 million. Investors are tracking whether the company can maintain the 80% organic growth seen in its core compute business last year.
Quantum Ecosystem Expansion
The rally follows a recent partnership with Florida LambdaRail to build a statewide quantum-safe network. IonQ continues to position itself as a merchant supplier, with plans to acquire SkyWater to bolster onshore manufacturing.
IonQ Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch
IonQ is sitting in the upper half of its 52-week range of $25.89 to $84.64. The stock is trading 18.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.8% above its 100-day SMA, which suggests buyers have controlled the short- and intermediate-term trend; it's also about 1.1% above the 200-day SMA, showing it's only recently reclaimed that longer-term reference point.
The moving average picture is still mixed because the death cross in February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) remains in place, even as the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA.
- Key Resistance: $49
- Key Support: $44
IONQ Stock Price Activity: IonQ shares were up 1.76% at $47.02 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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