SoundHound Stock Is Moving Today — Here's What The Chart Is Signaling

SoundHound AI stock is building positive momentum. Why are SOUN shares climbing?

SoundHound's move stands out because the stock has been building a short‑term uptrend even as the broader tape weakens. It's trading 28.1% above its 20‑day simple moving average and 10.6% above its 100‑day, signaling strong near‑term control by buyers. The trend over the past several weeks has been decisively higher, and today's gain extends that momentum.

What The Chart Is Signaling

The chart is sending a message of short‑term strength against a longer‑term trend that still needs repair. The 20‑day SMA sits above the 50‑day, which is a bullish alignment for active traders. But the 50‑day remains below the 200‑day, a death cross that keeps a longer‑term caution flag in place. That fits with the stock still trading 16.4% below its 200‑day SMA.

Momentum is elevated but not extreme. The RSI sits at 69.34, just under the typical overbought threshold of 70. That suggests strong upside pressure but also warns that the stock is close to levels where short‑term pullbacks often appear.

Volume has been supportive of the recent advance, with traders leaning into the breakout setups rather than fading them. The price‑with‑moving‑averages chart and RSI heatmap both reflect a market willing to reward momentum pockets even in a risk‑off session.

Resistance sits at $10.50, a level where recent rallies have stalled. A clean break above that zone would open the door to a continuation move. Support is near $9.00, an area where buyers have consistently stepped in during pullbacks.

Sector Context

SoundHound is outperforming Technology by roughly two percentage points today, acting as a relative‑strength leader inside a sector that's only slightly negative. Technology has been strong over the past month and quarter, and that broader backdrop continues to attract interest in AI‑linked names.

SOUN Shares Are Climbing

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were up 2.20% at $9.76 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock