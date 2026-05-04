SKK Holdings Stock Surges 700% Monday: What's Driving The Move?

SKK Holdings stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling SKK momentum?

$18 Million Capital Injection Fuels SKK's Drone Expansion

This acquisition marks a strategic shift for SKK, which has historically specialized in civil engineering and subsurface utility services. By integrating Rantizo's technology, SKK says the company establishes itself as a leading publicly traded operator of drone-based platforms for precision agriculture, forestry emergency response and commercial monitoring.

The transaction structure involves SKK issuing new Class A ordinary shares to Rantizo, which will result in Rantizo holding a substantial majority stake in the company upon closing. Furthermore, Rantizo will immediately acquire Class B shares for $8 million in cash, while its investors are expected to provide an additional $10 million PIPE investment.

CEO Sze Koon Kiat emphasized that combining Rantizo's technology will accelerate growth that would otherwise take years to achieve organically.

SKK Shares Skyrocket Monday Afternoon

SKK Price Action: SKK Holdings shares were up 736.53% at $14.64 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at new 52-week highs, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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