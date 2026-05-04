Why Is Zoom Stock Surging On Monday?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares gained 3.25% at $106.80 on Monday. The Nasdaq rose 0.22% and the S&P 500 gained 0.07%.

• Zoom Communications stock is challenging resistance. Why are ZM shares at highs?

AI-First Strategy Gains Momentum

Capturing the Business of One

Integrated Platform for Execution

Zoom continues to leverage a federated AI approach, including a partnership with Anthropic back in 2023 and its own AI Companion.

Management expects these tools to turn conversations into automated workflows. The company’s “Rise of the Solopreneur” report indicates that 78% of applicants prioritize AI for operational efficiency, driving demand for Zoom's integrated workplace tools.

Critical Levels To Watch for ZM Stock

Zoom is trading above the top of its 52-week range after clearing the prior high near $104.14, which is consistent with buyers pressing the trend to new highs.

The stock is trading 21% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 25.7% above its 100-day SMA.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 76.04.

Key Resistance : $107.50

: $107.50 Key Support: $87

ZM Stock Price Activity: Zoom Communications shares were up 3.25% at $106.80 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Koshiro K / Shutterstock