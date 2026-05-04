FedEx Stock Is Under Pressure Today: What's Happening?

FedEx shares are retreating from recent levels. Why is FDX stock dropping?

What Did Amazon Announce?

Amazon introduced a unified platform that handles freight, distribution, fulfillment and parcel shipping for third‑party businesses. These capabilities were originally built for Amazon's own retail operations and have already been used by hundreds of thousands of sellers over the past three years.

With the formal launch of Amazon Supply Chain Services, Amazon is now targeting sectors such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing and retail.

Why The News Pressures FedEx

Amazon's offering competes directly with FedEx across nearly every part of its business. Amazon now provides freight services supported by a large transportation fleet. It also offers distribution, bulk storage, inventory positioning and multi‑channel fulfillment, areas where FedEx has traditionally served enterprise customers.

On top of that, Amazon is offering parcel shipping with predictable two‑to‑five‑day delivery, seven‑day‑a‑week service and broad pickup and drop‑off options.

The scale and integration of Amazon's network, combined with its AI‑driven forecasting and inventory optimization tools, make the new platform a meaningful competitive threat. Investors are concerned that Amazon's expansion into third‑party logistics could draw volume away from FedEx over time.

FDX Shares Are Dropping

FDX Price Action: FedEx shares were down 9.10% at $357.86 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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