Galaxy Digital Shares Rally Amid Bitcoin's Push Past $80,000

Galaxy Digital stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving GLXY stock higher?

What’s Driving Galaxy Digital’s Stock Monday?

Critical Levels To Watch For Galaxy Digital Stock

Galaxy Digital is in the middle of its 52-week range ($16.43 low to $45.92 high), which fits a rebound phase rather than a full return to prior peaks. The stock is trading 21.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 22.3% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that leans bullish for the near-to-intermediate trend as buyers have stayed in control.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to upside momentum still being in place. When MACD stays above its signal and the histogram is positive, it usually means upward pressure is stronger than downward pressure.

The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish shorter-term alignment), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA, which keeps the longer-term trend picture mixed. Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 28.33%, which supports the idea that the bigger tape has improved even if it's still working through prior overhead supply.

Key Resistance : $33.50 — an area where rallies may stall if sellers step in.

: $33.50 — an area where rallies may stall if sellers step in. Key Support: $25.00 — a level where buyers have tended to defend pullbacks.

How Galaxy Digital Operates in Digital Assets And AI

Galaxy Digital is a digital assets and data center infrastructure company, with a platform aimed at institutional clients across trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody and tokenization technology. It also invests in and operates data center infrastructure geared toward AI and high-performance computing demand in the U.S.

That mix matters for the stock's day-to-day behavior because the digital-asset side can swing quickly with crypto prices and risk appetite, while the data center buildout ties the story to longer-cycle AI/compute demand. Novogratz has emphasized that diversification push into AI infrastructure, including data centers and HPC, as Galaxy Digital tries to reduce reliance on crypto price cycles.

Galaxy Digital Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $38.18. Recent analyst moves include:

Chardan Capital : Buy (Maintains Target to $35.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $35.00) (May 4) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Maintains Target to $30.00) (May 1)

: Overweight (Maintains Target to $30.00) (May 1) Citizens: Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $55.00) (April 29)

Galaxy Digital Stock Price Movement On Monday

GLXY Stock Price Activity: Galaxy Digital shares were up 3.52% at $29.09 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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