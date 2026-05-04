Why Is Xanadu Quantum Technologies Stock Falling On Monday?

The registration covers the potential sale of up to 293,655,720 Class B subordinate voting shares by selling securityholders.

Details of the Resale Filing

The filing includes 254.7 million shares issuable upon the conversion of Class A multiple voting shares. It also registers 27.5 million PIPE shares from private placements entered into on Nov. 3. Additionally, the prospectus covers 157,960 shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants issued to the Royal Bank of Canada.

Proceeds and Selling Holders

Xanadu stated it will not receive proceeds from secondary sales. “We will not receive any of the proceeds from such sales of the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares, except with respect to amounts received by us upon the exercise of the warrants,” the company noted in the prospectus.

Critical Price Levels for XNDU to Watch

Xanadu Quantum Technologies is now much closer to the lower half of its 52-week range, as April marked both a 52-week high and a swing high.

The stock is trading 40.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $22.43.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 67.68.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has been up 18.7%. But with the current quote far below the April peak of $42.44 and closer to the $6.97 low.

Key Resistance : $22.50 — near the 20-day SMA area where rebounds often stall first

: $22.50 — near the 20-day SMA area where rebounds often stall first Key Support: $7 — near the 52-week low zone where demand previously showed up

XNDU Stock Price Activity: Xanadu Quantum shares were down 65.39% at $12.50 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: solarseven on Shutterstock.com