Why Is CoreWeave Stock Surging Monday?

Analysts Lift Targets Ahead Of Results

The stock appears to be rebounding from a recent pullback tied to concerns around OpenAI-linked growth expectations.

High Short Interest Adds Volatility Potential

Short interest recently climbed to 64.65 million shares. This represents 21.87% of the company’s public float. High short interest often creates volatility during positive news cycles. It would take 1.68 days for shorts to cover their positions.

CoreWeave Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

CoreWeave is sitting in the upper half of its 52-week range ($44.03 to $187.00), which keeps the longer-term chart in “uptrend, but off the highs” territory. The stock is trading 16.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 42.0% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to strong short- and intermediate-term trend control by buyers (current price: $127.55).

The moving average stack is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish short-term alignment), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA, which can act like a longer-term “catch-up” hurdle for trend confirmation. That combination often shows up when a stock has rebounded hard but is still working through an older downtrend regime.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward momentum cooling after the prior run. In everyday terms, MACD below the signal line often means the latest push is losing some speed even if price is still elevated.

Key Resistance : $142.00 — where rallies have recently had trouble pushing through.

: $142.00 — where rallies have recently had trouble pushing through. Key Support: $126.50 — an area where buyers have been stepping in near-term.

CRWV Stock Price Activity: CoreWeave shares were up 7.25% at $127.64 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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