What's Going On With AST SpaceMobile Stock Today?

AST SpaceMobile shares are under pressure. What’s driving ASTS stock lower?

What Catalyst Is Impacting AST SpaceMobile Stock?

New proxy details show CEO Abel Avellan has taken $0 in base salary since 2021, and his 2025 compensation totals $14.2 million entirely in stock tied to execution milestones. One key goal, "number of satellites in orbit" by the end of February 2026, was marked "Not Achieved," while a connectivity-standards goal earned a 75% payout and a revenue goal paid out at 95% after $70.9 million came in just under a $75 million target.

ASTS Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

ASTS is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range ($22.47 to $129.89), which lines up with a stock still working through a correction from earlier highs. The stock is trading 17% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 21.3% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward sellers controlling the short-to-intermediate trend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line below the signal line with a negative histogram, which keeps downside momentum in control for now. That posture matches the bearish MACD cross that occurred in May 2025, even as longer-term trend followers still note the golden cross from June 2025.

On levels, the nearest "line in the sand" is the $69.50 support area, since the stock is only modestly below its 200-day SMA ($73.80) and a break can change the longer-term tone quickly. Over the past 12 months, ASTS is up 182.26%, which shows the bigger trend has been powerful even with the current drawdown.

Key Resistance : $84.00 — a rebound area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $84.00 — a rebound area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $69.50 — a nearby zone where buyers may try to defend the trend.

What Is AST SpaceMobile’s Business Model?

AST SpaceMobile is designing, developing, and manufacturing its BlueBird (BB) satellites and has begun launching a space-based cellular broadband network built on a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation. The goal is direct-to-device connectivity that works with standard, unmodified mobile devices and off-the-shelf phones, using the company's IP and patent portfolio.

AST SpaceMobile Earnings Preview: May 11

The countdown is on: AST SpaceMobile is set to report earnings on May 11.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 21 cents (Down from loss of 20 cents YoY)

: Loss of 21 cents (Down from loss of 20 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $36.91 million (Up from 72 cents million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $75.52 (high: $95.00, low: $45.60) across 7 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4) B. Riley Securities: Neutral (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Feb. 13)

ASTS Stock Price Action Update

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were down 1.90% at $69.54 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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